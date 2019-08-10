Pillar (PLR) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. Pillar has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $1,753.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00261411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.01248653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.