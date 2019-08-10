Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 8,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $108.23. 86,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $108.85.

