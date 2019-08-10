Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. S&P Equity Research reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.88.

PXD traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $189.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

