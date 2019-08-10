Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) a $27.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. 832,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.06 and a beta of 2.13.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 26,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $523,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,987. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

