Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Piper Jaffray Companies stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 80,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.06. Piper Jaffray Companies has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $172.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.