Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Brill now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.40) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.47). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($13.51) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $220.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.27.

SAGE stock opened at $169.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.33. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 20.06 and a current ratio of 20.06.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,608,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 575,163 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,953,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,832,000 after acquiring an additional 598,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,216,000 after acquiring an additional 162,976 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,002,000 after acquiring an additional 204,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,443,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 84,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $14,801,282.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,107,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 94,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $16,472,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,023 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,925 shares of company stock worth $35,648,917. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.