PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $74.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

NYSE:AGS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,076. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $613.15 million, a PE ratio of -61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. PlayAGS has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

In related news, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $128,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 125,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,497,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 679,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

AGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

