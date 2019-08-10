PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Raised to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

PHI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PLDT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CLSA cut PLDT from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of PHI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.56. PLDT has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHI. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in PLDT by 970.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in PLDT during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in PLDT during the first quarter worth $223,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

