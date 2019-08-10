PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Posts Earnings Results

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,507.67% and a positive return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 5.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Valentino purchased 44,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $248,662.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PLx Pharma stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.66% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.