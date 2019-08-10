Point View Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 13.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $143,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Adient PLC has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adient to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Adient and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

