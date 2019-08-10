Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 2,168.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 730.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 841.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 74.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,737,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,106. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

In other news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $47,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $106,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,282.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

