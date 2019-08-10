Polaris Infrastructure’s (PIF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

PIF stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.47. 34,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.59. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$8.32 and a 12-month high of C$15.83.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.