Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock remained flat at $$34.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,611,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,279,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

