POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ) Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its position in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 601,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO has a 12 month low of $112.11 and a 12 month high of $136.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.19.

