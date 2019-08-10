Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 110,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26. Premier has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,877,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,515.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $39,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Premier by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 980.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

