Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Presidio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Presidio posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Presidio will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Presidio.

Get Presidio alerts:

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Presidio had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $705.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Presidio from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Presidio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of PSDO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 99,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,408. Presidio has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Presidio news, Chairman Robert Cagnazzi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Lerner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Presidio by 11.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,017,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after buying an additional 1,247,518 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Presidio by 116.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 839,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 452,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Presidio by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 286,483 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Presidio in the first quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Presidio by 4.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 541,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Presidio (PSDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.