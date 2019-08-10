Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Imperial Capital

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) had its target price decreased by Imperial Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRMW. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

PRMW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $435.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after buying an additional 118,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 26,645.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

