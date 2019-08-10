Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.93, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million.

Shares of PRNB stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.66. 214,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,632. Principia Biopharma has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $42.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $838.20 million and a PE ratio of 71.33.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $30,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRNB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

