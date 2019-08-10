Printex (PRTX) Market Cap Reaches $11,078.00

Printex (CURRENCY:PRTX) traded up 218% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Printex has traded up 214.8% against the dollar. One Printex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Printex has a total market cap of $11,078.00 and $1.00 worth of Printex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00519805 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004476 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000474 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Printex

Printex is a coin. Printex’s total supply is 32,658,739 coins and its circulating supply is 32,487,826 coins. Printex’s official Twitter account is @Printex_Team. Printex’s official website is www.printex.tech.

Buying and Selling Printex

Printex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Printex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Printex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Printex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

