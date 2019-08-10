Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,318 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 1,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C increased its position in Amazon.com by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 1,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,432. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $1,807.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,923.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.