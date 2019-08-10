Private Ocean LLC Acquires Shares of 525 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $38,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $78,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $122.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $116.87 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $144,623.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.