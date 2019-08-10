Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.