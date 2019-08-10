Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.34. 2,023,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $147.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.99.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 14,285 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $1,983,329.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,810,598.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.