Private Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 2,277 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,825.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $99,120.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.74. 3,575,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

