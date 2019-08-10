Private Ocean LLC Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,212. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,145,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,021,875. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.