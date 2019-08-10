Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 6,060 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 3.9% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,454,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $4.76 on Friday, reaching $346.42. 780,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $284.45 and a twelve month high of $374.10.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.