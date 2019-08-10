Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,062 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $14,393,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $437,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,179. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $197.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

