Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Down 12.4% After Earnings Miss

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s stock price dropped 12.4% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.20, approximately 612,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 177,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 795,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 295,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 648,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. 45.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

