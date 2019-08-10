Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 436.57% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 757,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $415.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.76. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,293,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 369,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 99,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 709,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

