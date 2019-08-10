ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading 6.4% Higher

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.23 and last traded at $62.10, 27,064,840 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 18,086,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $330,000. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.7% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 43,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 28,263.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

