ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 6.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $33.90, approximately 18,282,592 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,267,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

