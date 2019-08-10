Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

PLX remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,868. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Get Protalix Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.