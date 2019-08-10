Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $84,000 Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,492,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,443,000 after buying an additional 376,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after buying an additional 585,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,390,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,770,000 after buying an additional 93,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,374,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,316,000 after buying an additional 30,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. 302,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,411. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $136,653.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

