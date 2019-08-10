Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 718 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

FL stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

