Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Visa by 11,319.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in Visa by 13,370.7% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Visa by 17,806.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in Visa by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,755 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,147,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,847. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.57. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $347.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

