Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PBYI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 5,232,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,608. The stock has a market cap of $340.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 245.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $126,895.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,189,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $146,360. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

