PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 36.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $181,504.00 and $145.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00029377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002754 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00134988 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004083 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000534 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00039781 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000489 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 798,970,649 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

