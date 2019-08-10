Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Buys 9,008 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Intel by 1,795.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 51,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 49,153 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Intel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 187,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,644,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,455,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $207.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

