Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at SunTrust Banks

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.17.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.06. The company had a trading volume of 707,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,628. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66. Q2 has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam D. Blue sold 15,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,100,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,088,399.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,537 shares of company stock worth $35,941,718. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Q2 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

