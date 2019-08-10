Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources LP Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:CCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 15.97%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE CCR opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $426.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.90%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

