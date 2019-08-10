Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for CryoPort Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CryoPort in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CryoPort’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of CYRX opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $605.44 million, a PE ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CryoPort by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

