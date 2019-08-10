QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Cut by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.1% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 622.8% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 44,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.2% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

QCOM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.50. 7,111,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,485,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

