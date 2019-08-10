Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 17,075 Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gold Resource by 483.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of GORO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,213. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.67 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Kimberly C. Perry acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,009 shares of company stock worth $79,683.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

