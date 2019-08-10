Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 121,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 97,633 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,920,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, CEO Hubert Joly sold 600,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $38,705,210.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $173,305.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,991,971 shares of company stock valued at $140,642,341 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $67.36. 1,527,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,846. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.