Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 21,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACRE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.20. 125,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,425. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $440.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

