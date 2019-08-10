Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 18.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,576,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 289,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 87.6% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 214,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 250.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 114,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 42.3% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 115,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,790,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,207,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

