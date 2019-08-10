Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ciena by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $239,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $85,941.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,989 shares of company stock worth $4,495,749. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Ciena to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.79.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,244. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.23 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

