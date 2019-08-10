Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPFH. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 375,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,728. The company has a market capitalization of $854.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $81.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

