Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 230,713 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 48,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Quarterhill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quarterhill Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quarterhill stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) by 382.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Quarterhill worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

