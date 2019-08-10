QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Given $1.20 Average Price Target by Brokerages

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. QuickLogic’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $1.20 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned QuickLogic an industry rank of 93 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of QUIK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.33. 1,736,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.33.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 120.05% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 475,220 shares during the last quarter. Intel Corp bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 220,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

